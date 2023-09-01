Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on September 1 at 10:10 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.419), slugging percentage (.574) and OPS (.992) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .435 with two homers during his last outings.
- In 76.7% of his 133 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 58 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 133 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 28 of them (21.1%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 51 games this season (38.3%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (13.5%).
- In 83 of 133 games this season, he has scored, and 28 of those games included multiple runs.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.336
|AVG
|.338
|.431
|OBP
|.408
|.577
|SLG
|.570
|32
|XBH
|32
|14
|HR
|16
|37
|RBI
|46
|39/42
|K/BB
|34/28
|29
|SB
|33
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urias (11-7) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.41 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
