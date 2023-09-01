Ozzie Albies vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ozzie Albies (batting .340 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .268 with 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks.
- He ranks 51st in batting average, 83rd in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 82 of 120 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.
- He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has had an RBI in 48 games this year (40.0%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (21.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 62 of 120 games this year, and more than once 13 times.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|63
|.241
|AVG
|.292
|.299
|OBP
|.350
|.450
|SLG
|.557
|22
|XBH
|31
|10
|HR
|18
|38
|RBI
|52
|40/17
|K/BB
|47/19
|2
|SB
|9
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urias (11-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.41, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.
