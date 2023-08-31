The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .416, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .567.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 101 of 132 games this season (76.5%), with multiple hits on 57 occasions (43.2%).

He has gone deep in 20.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 62.1% of his games this season (82 of 132), with two or more runs 28 times (21.2%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .336 AVG .332 .431 OBP .401 .577 SLG .557 32 XBH 31 14 HR 15 37 RBI 42 39/42 K/BB 34/27 29 SB 32

