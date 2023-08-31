The UConn Huskies (0-0) will look to defy oddsmakers when they play the NC State Wolfpack (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 as a massive 14.5-point underdog. The contest has a 46.5-point over/under.

NC State sported the 94th-ranked offense last year (24.3 points per game), and it was better on defense, ranking 11th-best with just 19.2 points allowed per game. UConn was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 10th-worst with 302.9 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 69th in the FBS (380.1 yards allowed per game).

NC State vs. UConn Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: East Hartford, Connecticut

Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

NC State vs UConn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline NC State -14.5 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -750 +500

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State was 4-9-0 against the spread last year.

The Wolfpack were favored by 14.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

In 13 NC State games last year, five went over the total.

NC State won 71.4% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (5-2).

The Huskies have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +500 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wolfpack's implied win probability is 88.2%.

NC State Stats Leaders

Devin Leary passed for 1,265 yards (97.3 per game), completing 61.1% of his passes, with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in 13 games last year.

On the ground, Leary scored three touchdowns and accumulated 1 yards.

Thayer Thomas had 57 receptions for 642 yards (49.4 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

On the ground, Jordan Houston scored zero touchdowns a season ago and picked up 544 yards (41.8 per game).

In the passing game, Houston scored one touchdown, with 25 catches for 213 yards.

In 13 games, Demie Sumo ran for 305 yards (23.5 per game) and three TDs.

Also, Sumo had 12 catches for 148 yards and one touchdown.

In 13 games last year, Drake Thomas compiled 7.5 sacks to go with 16.0 TFL and 81 tackles.

In 13 games in 2022, Payton Wilson totaled one interception to go with 58 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

Isaiah Moore collected 62 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and three sacks in 13 games a season ago.

Tanner Ingle recorded two interceptions to go with 57 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended in 13 games played.

