According to our computer model, the NC State Wolfpack will take down the UConn Huskies when the two teams match up at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Thursday, August 31, which starts at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

NC State vs. UConn Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction UConn (+14) Under (46.5) NC State 29 UConn 16

NC State Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolfpack an 86.7% chance to win.

The Wolfpack won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

As a 14-point or greater favorite, NC State had one win ATS (1-2) last year.

The Wolfpack and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 13 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 1.7 fewer than the average total in last season's NC State contests.

UConn Betting Info (2022)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Huskies have a 18.2% chance to win.

The Huskies put together a 9-4-0 ATS record last season.

UConn had an ATS record of 3-2 as underdogs of 14 points or greater last year.

In Huskies games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

The average total points scored in UConn games last year (46.5) is 1.9 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Wolfpack vs. Huskies 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC State 24.3 19.2 30.6 15.3 18 25.2 UConn 19.4 26.2 22.8 18.5 16.8 33.7

