Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the NC State vs. UConn Game – Thursday, August 31
The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) and UConn Huskies (0-0) will battle at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is NC State vs. UConn?
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: NC State 29, UConn 16
- NC State was favored on the moneyline seven total times last season. They finished 5-2 in those games.
- The Wolfpack played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in only two games last season. They split them 1-1.
- Last season, UConn was the underdog 10 times and won three of those games.
- Last season, the Huskies won one of their five games when they were the underdog by at least +450 on the moneyline.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolfpack an 86.7% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UConn (+14)
- NC State had four wins in 13 games against the spread last year.
- The Wolfpack won once ATS (1-2) as a 14-point favorite or greater last year.
- UConn beat the spread nine times in 13 games last season.
- As 14-point underdogs or more, the Huskies went 3-2 against the spread last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47)
- NC State played five games with over 47 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.
- NC State played in six games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 47 points.
- These two teams averaged a combined 43.7 points per game a season ago, 3.3 less points than the over/under of 47 set for this game.
Splits Tables
NC State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.2
|48.6
|47.7
|Implied Total AVG
|30.5
|32.8
|27
|ATS Record
|4-9-0
|3-5-0
|1-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-7-1
|3-4-1
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-2
|4-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-0
|1-3
UConn
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.4
|46.2
|50.9
|Implied Total AVG
|33.9
|31.4
|36.8
|ATS Record
|9-4-0
|5-2-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-7-2
|2-4-1
|2-3-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-7
|3-2
|0-5
