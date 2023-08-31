NC A&T vs. UAB: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UAB Blazers (0-0) are heavily favored, by 23.5 points, versus the FCS North Carolina A&T Aggies on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Protective Stadium. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAB vs. NC A&T matchup.
NC A&T vs. UAB Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
NC A&T vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UAB Moneyline
|NC A&T Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UAB (-23.5)
|46.5
|-2500
|+1200
|DraftKings
|UAB (-24)
|46.5
|-2800
|+1300
|FanDuel
|UAB (-23.5)
|46.5
|-2100
|+1000
NC A&T vs. UAB Betting Trends
- NC A&T compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record last season.
- The Aggies covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.
- UAB put together a 4-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Blazers covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.
