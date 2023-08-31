Mystics vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Aces (30-6) square off against the Washington Mystics (17-18) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 31, 2023. The matchup airs on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Aces matchup.
Mystics vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Mystics vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-10)
|167.5
|-520
|+390
|BetMGM
|Aces (-10.5)
|168.5
|-550
|+400
|PointsBet
|Aces (-10.5)
|167.5
|-575
|+375
|Tipico
|Aces (-9.5)
|166.5
|-525
|+365
Mystics vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mystics have compiled a 15-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Las Vegas has been favored by 10.5 points or more 27 times this season, and covered the spread in 14 of those games.
- Washington has covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- In the Aces' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
- Mystics games have gone over the point total 13 out of 34 times this season.
