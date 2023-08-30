The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.474 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rockies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .269 with 20 doubles, 30 home runs and 46 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Ozuna is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in 80 of 115 games this year (69.6%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (22.6%).

He has homered in 27 games this year (23.5%), homering in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has driven in a run in 43 games this year (37.4%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 55 .294 AVG .244 .370 OBP .313 .607 SLG .459 30 XBH 20 18 HR 12 38 RBI 35 51/26 K/BB 56/20 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings