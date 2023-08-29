Mystics vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, the Washington Mystics (16-18) play the Minnesota Lynx (17-18) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Lynx matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-6.5)
|163
|-
|-
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-6.5)
|162.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|-
|163.5
|-
|-
Mystics vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Mystics have compiled a 14-19-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lynx have compiled an 18-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Washington has covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Minnesota has covered the spread six times this year (6-7 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 13 out of the Mystics' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.
- A total of 20 Lynx games this season have hit the over.
