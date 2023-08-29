Braves vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marcell Ozuna and Ezequiel Tovar will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies hit the field at Coors Field on Tuesday, at 8:40 PM ET.
The Braves have been listed as -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+220). Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with -115 odds). A 12-run over/under has been listed in the game.
Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-275
|+220
|12
|-115
|-105
|-2.5
|-115
|-105
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Braves covered the spread in its most recent opportunity. For three straight games, Atlanta and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers in that stretch being 10 runs.
Read More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have a 77-40 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.8% of those games).
- Atlanta has a record of 7-4 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 73.3%.
- Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 130 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-57-3).
- The Braves have an 11-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.4% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|44-22
|41-23
|28-17
|57-28
|68-37
|17-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.