Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Rockies on August 28, 2023
The Atlanta Braves visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday at 8:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others in this game.
Braves vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Elder Stats
- Bryce Elder (10-4) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 26th start of the season.
- In 25 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.
- Elder has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 15th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 26th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|5.1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|at Pirates
|Aug. 10
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|4.1
|7
|7
|5
|3
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 30 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 68 walks and 74 RBI (171 total hits). He has swiped 59 bases.
- He's slashed .330/.413/.562 so far this season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has collected 132 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 84 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .272/.380/.596 on the year.
- Olson has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 116 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 58 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .250/.333/.455 on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 60 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He's slashing .258/.295/.431 so far this season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
