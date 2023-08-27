Sunday's contest at Oracle Park has the Atlanta Braves (84-44) going head-to-head against the San Francisco Giants (66-63) at 7:10 PM (on August 27). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Jared Shuster (4-2) for the Braves and Tristan Beck (3-2) for the Giants.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-2.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
  • The Braves have won 76, or 66.1%, of the 115 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • This season Atlanta has won 67 of its 95 games, or 70.5%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta has scored the most runs (741) in baseball so far this year.
  • The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 21 Mets L 10-4 Allan Winans vs David Peterson
August 22 Mets W 3-2 Bryce Elder vs Tylor Megill
August 23 Mets W 7-0 Charlie Morton vs José Quintana
August 25 @ Giants W 5-1 Spencer Strider vs Logan Webb
August 26 @ Giants W 7-3 Max Fried vs Ryan Walker
August 27 @ Giants - Jared Shuster vs Tristan Beck
August 28 @ Rockies - Bryce Elder vs Austin Gomber
August 29 @ Rockies - Charlie Morton vs Peter Lambert
August 30 @ Rockies - Spencer Strider vs Kyle Freeland
August 31 @ Dodgers - Max Fried vs Julio Urías
September 1 @ Dodgers - TBA vs TBA

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.