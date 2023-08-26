SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 0
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 0 of the college football campaign is ready to kick off, with one game involving teams from the SoCon on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.
SoCon Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Alabama Lions vs. Mercer Bears
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
