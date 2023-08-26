Vaughn Grissom vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Vaughn Grissom and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI against the Mets.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom is batting .280 with three doubles, a triple and two walks.
- Grissom has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this season (16 of 22), with at least two hits five times (22.7%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Grissom has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in five of 22 games so far this year.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.231
|.333
|OBP
|.295
|.444
|SLG
|.256
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Walker gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.
- In 34 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
