The Las Vegas Aces (30-4) will visit the Washington Mystics (15-18) after winning three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Mystics vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Aces

Washington puts up an average of 80.5 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 80.3 Las Vegas gives up.

The Mystics are 9-7 when they shoot higher than 42.8% from the field.

Washington's three-point shooting percentage this season (33.0%) is only 1.5 percentage points lower than opponents of Las Vegas are averaging (34.5%).

The Mystics are 7-7 when shooting above 34.5% as a team from three-point range.

Las Vegas and Washington rebound at nearly the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 2.6 more rebounds per game.

Mystics Recent Performance

The Mystics have fared worse offensively in their last 10 games, scoring 77.2 points per contest, 3.3 fewer points their than season average of 80.5.

Over its past 10 games, Washington is ceding 86.2 points per game, 4.4 more points than its season average (81.8).

Over their last 10 games, the Mystics are sinking 7.7 treys per contest, 0.2 more than their season average (7.5). However, they sport a lower three-point percentage over their past 10 games (32.6%) compared to their season average (33.0%).

Mystics Injuries