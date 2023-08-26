Kevin Pillar -- with a slugging percentage of .185 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar is batting .222 with eight doubles, six home runs and six walks.
  • Pillar has gotten a hit in 25 of 61 games this season (41.0%), including six multi-hit games (9.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 61), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pillar has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (26.2%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.6%).
  • He has scored in 18 of 61 games (29.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 30
.177 AVG .256
.215 OBP .279
.339 SLG .451
6 XBH 8
2 HR 4
9 RBI 11
18/3 K/BB 20/3
2 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Walker (4-2) takes the mound for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.14 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without allowing a hit.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 34 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
