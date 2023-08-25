Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.488 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.419), slugging percentage (.568) and OPS (.988) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.2% of his games this year (96 of 126), with at least two hits 55 times (43.7%).
- In 20.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has driven home a run in 49 games this year (38.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 79 of 126 games this season, and more than once 27 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|59
|.336
|AVG
|.333
|.431
|OBP
|.407
|.577
|SLG
|.560
|32
|XBH
|28
|14
|HR
|14
|37
|RBI
|37
|39/42
|K/BB
|33/26
|29
|SB
|29
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (9-9 with a 3.51 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Giants, his 27th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 17th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
