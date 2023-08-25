Marcell Ozuna vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna and his 1.118 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Mets.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .264 with 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 43 walks.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Ozuna has recorded a hit in 75 of 110 games this season (68.2%), including 24 multi-hit games (21.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (25 of 110), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 39 games this season (35.5%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 47 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|50
|.294
|AVG
|.231
|.370
|OBP
|.298
|.607
|SLG
|.430
|30
|XBH
|17
|18
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|29
|51/26
|K/BB
|52/17
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.51 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.51), 10th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.6).
