The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds meet on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET. Christian Walker and Matt McLain have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 140 total home runs.

Arizona ranks 11th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .254 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (597 total).

The Diamondbacks' .323 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game to rank third in the majors.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.337).

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 148 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Cincinnati is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 615.

The Reds have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.406 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (10-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.27 ERA in 129 1/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Kelly has registered 14 quality starts this year.

Kelly will try to continue a 22-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 22 outings this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson (4-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Williamson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/19/2023 Padres W 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Matt Waldron 8/19/2023 Padres W 8-1 Away Scott McGough Yu Darvish 8/21/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home Joe Mantiply Jordan Montgomery 8/22/2023 Rangers W 6-3 Home Zac Gallen Jon Gray 8/24/2023 Reds - Home Merrill Kelly Brandon Williamson 8/25/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Pfaadt Brett Kennedy 8/26/2023 Reds - Home Zach Davies Hunter Greene 8/27/2023 Reds - Home Slade Cecconi Graham Ashcraft 8/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 8/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays L 10-3 Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/22/2023 Angels W 4-3 Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/23/2023 Angels W 9-4 Away Andrew Abbott - 8/23/2023 Angels W 7-3 Away Lyon Richardson Reid Detmers 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Williamson Merrill Kelly 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brett Kennedy Brandon Pfaadt 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Greene Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi 8/28/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Abbott - 8/29/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb

