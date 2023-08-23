Austin Riley, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, August 23 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .277 with 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 43 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Riley has gotten a hit in 88 of 125 games this season (70.4%), with at least two hits on 41 occasions (32.8%).

He has hit a home run in 27 games this year (21.6%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has had at least one RBI in 38.4% of his games this season (48 of 125), with more than one RBI 21 times (16.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51.2% of his games this season (64 of 125), with two or more runs 20 times (16.0%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .296 AVG .256 .356 OBP .314 .545 SLG .463 32 XBH 23 15 HR 14 40 RBI 39 70/23 K/BB 63/20 2 SB 1

