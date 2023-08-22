Mystics vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 22
The Washington Mystics (15-17), on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, take on the Connecticut Sun (22-10). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Sun matchup.
Mystics vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-5.5)
|159.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Sun (-5.5)
|159.5
|-250
|+185
|Tipico
|Sun (-5.5)
|157.5
|-260
|+200
Mystics vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have covered 16 times in 31 games with a spread this season.
- The Mystics have put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread this year.
- Connecticut has covered the spread seven times this season (7-9 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Washington is 3-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- Sun games have hit the over 18 out of 31 times this season.
- Mystics games have hit the over 13 out of 31 times this year.
