Sloane Stephens 2023 US Open Odds
After exiting in the round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in her most recent tournament (losing to Marketa Vondrousova), Sloane Stephens will start the US Open against Beatriz Haddad Maia (in the round of 128). Stephens is +8000 to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Stephens at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Stephens' Next Match
Stephens will get started at the US Open by facing Haddad Maia in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).
Sloane Stephens Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +8000
Stephens Stats
- In her previous tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Stephens was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 95-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo, 1-6, 3-6.
- Stephens has not won any of her 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 22-19.
- Stephens has a match record of 13-13 on hard courts over the last 12 months.
- Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Stephens has played 41 matches and 21.0 games per match.
- On hard courts, Stephens has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, and 20.3 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Stephens has been victorious in 38.1% of her return games and 63.6% of her service games.
- Stephens has won 35.8% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 61.2% of her service games during that timeframe.
