Marcell Ozuna vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna -- hitting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on August 21 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 42 walks.
- He ranks 90th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 72 of 107 games this season (67.3%) Ozuna has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
- He has homered in 20.6% of his games in 2023 (22 of 107), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.6% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (41.1%), including seven multi-run games (6.5%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|50
|.270
|AVG
|.231
|.350
|OBP
|.298
|.530
|SLG
|.430
|24
|XBH
|17
|14
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|29
|50/25
|K/BB
|52/17
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 5.45 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.45 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .296 to his opponents.
