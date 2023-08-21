Jeffrey John Wolf meets Zhizhen Zhang to begin play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open), he was knocked out by Alex de Minaur in the round of 64. Wolf currently has +40000 odds to be crowned champion at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Wolf at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Wolf's Next Match

In his opening match at the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Wolf will meet Zhang.

Jeffrey John Wolf Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +40000

Wolf Stats

In his most recent match, Wolf lost 0-6, 6-3, 1-6 versus de Minaur in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

Through 25 tournaments over the past 12 months, Wolf is yet to win a title, and his record is 33-26.

Wolf has a record of 24-17 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Wolf has played 23.9 games per match in his 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In his 41 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Wolf has played 24.0 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Wolf has won 81.0% of his games on serve, and 22.2% on return.

On hard courts, Wolf, over the past year, has been victorious in 80.8% of his service games and 22.1% of his return games.

