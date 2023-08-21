Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (80-43) will host Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (58-67) at Truist Park on Monday, August 21, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

The Mets are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Braves (-225). The over/under is 10.5 runs for this matchup.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs David Peterson - NYM (3-7, 5.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Braves and Mets game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $14.44 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 110 games this season and won 72 (65.5%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 24-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (70.6% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mets have been victorious in 13, or 27.7%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Mets have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Mets had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+110) Matt Olson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+120) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +310 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.