Austin Riley vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .281 with 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 43 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 15th in slugging.
- Riley is batting .222 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 71.5% of his games this year (88 of 123), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (33.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 22.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has driven in a run in 48 games this season (39.0%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 52.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (16.3%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.306
|AVG
|.256
|.366
|OBP
|.314
|.563
|SLG
|.463
|32
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|39
|67/23
|K/BB
|63/20
|2
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Mets are sending Peterson (3-7) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.45 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .296 to opposing hitters.
