2023 Women’s World Cup Round of 16 Betting Odds - August 10
Sixteen squads are still standing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, and they will play in the first knockout round, aiming to eventually advance to the final on August 20.
Below we provide the betting odds to dissect prior to you place a wager on today's Women's World Cup action.
Thursday's Women's World Cup Match Odds
Below are the most up-to-date odds for Thursday's match at the 2023 Women's World Cup:
|Match
|Time
|TV
|Favorite (Odds)
|Underdog (Odds)
|Spain vs. Netherlands
|9:00 PM ET
|FOX US
|Spain (-116)
|Netherlands (+334)
2023 Women's World Cup Favorites
Want the dope on the top favorites at the 2023 Women's World Cup? We've posted which nations have the best odds to lift the trophy ahead:
|Odds to Win
|England
|+275
|Spain
|+300
|Japan
|+450
|France
|+500
|Australia
|+850
|Netherlands
|+1100
|Sweden
|+1100
|Colombia
|+2800
|Norway
|+5000
|Switzerland
|+10000
