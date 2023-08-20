Kevin Pillar is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 13 against the Mets) he went 0-for-0.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar has eight doubles, six home runs and six walks while hitting .235.
  • In 41.4% of his games this year (24 of 58), Pillar has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (10.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 10.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 16 games this year (27.6%), Pillar has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.9%) he had more than one.
  • In 17 games this year (29.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Braves Players vs the Giants

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 30
.200 AVG .256
.245 OBP .279
.400 SLG .451
6 XBH 8
2 HR 4
9 RBI 11
14/3 K/BB 20/3
2 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
  • The Giants will look to Junis (3-3) in his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
