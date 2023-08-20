How to Watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup Round of 16: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Times - August 11
The Women's World Cup schedule on Friday, August 11, 2023 features one Round of 16 match, with teams eyeing a berth in the quarterfinals.
Here you will find information on live coverage of all of Friday's Women's World Cup action.
Friday's Women's World Cup Match
One match is slated for Friday. Here's the day's agenda:
- Japan vs. Sweden: 3:30 AM ET on August 11 (TV: FOX US)
2023 Women's World Cup Favorites
Want to know which countries are the cream of the crop at the 2023 Women's World Cup? We've got the top favorites -- plus the most up-to-date title odds -- below:
- England: +275
- Spain: +300
- Japan: +450
- France: +500
- Australia: +850
- Netherlands: +1100
- Sweden: +1100
- Colombia: +2800
- Norway: +5000
- Switzerland: +10000
