Travis d'Arnaud vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Travis d'Arnaud (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .255.
- d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 56.9% of his 51 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.5% of them.
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (15.7%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 18 games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 20 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|.218
|AVG
|.282
|.303
|OBP
|.325
|.449
|SLG
|.455
|8
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|15/10
|K/BB
|30/6
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Webb (9-9) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Giants in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 163 2/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw 8 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.42), 10th in WHIP (1.080), and 31st in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
