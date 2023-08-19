Sung-Jae Im enters play in the 2023 BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), with action from August 17-19.

Looking to place a bet on Im at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Sung-Jae Im Insights

Im has finished better than par 10 times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Im has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Im has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Im has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 18 -9 274 0 23 3 9 $10.9M

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

Im has one top-five finish in his past four appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 21st.

Im made the cut in each of his four most recent entries to this event.

Im finished 15th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,016 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,366-yard length for this tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) has a recent scoring average of +7.

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) checks in at 7,366 yards, 40 yards longer than the average course Im has played in the past year (7,326 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +7.

Im's Last Time Out

Im was in the 80th percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 2.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 90th percentile on par 4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, averaging 3.04 strokes on those 48 holes.

Im was better than 77% of the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 3.75 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.07.

Im fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the other golfers averaged 4.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Im carded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

Im's 18 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were more than the field average (12.5).

At that most recent competition, Im's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 6.4).

Im ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.6.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Im finished without one.

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards Im Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

