Sam Burns is set to take part in the 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois, taking place from August 17-19.

Looking to bet on Burns at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5500 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sam Burns Insights

Burns has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in four of his last 18 rounds.

Burns has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Burns has finished in the top 20 twice.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Burns has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 20 -7 278 0 18 0 4 $3.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

In Burns' past two appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 every time, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 14th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Burns finished 19th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) measures 7,366 yards for this tournament, 350 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,016).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) has a recent scoring average of +7.

The courses that Burns has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,365 yards, while Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) will be 7,366 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +7.

Burns' Last Time Out

Burns was in the 14th percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which landed him in the 19th percentile among all competitors.

Burns was better than only 13% of the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.07.

Burns fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the other golfers averaged 4.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Burns carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.7).

Burns' six birdies or better on par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were less than the tournament average of 12.5.

At that last competition, Burns' performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.4).

Burns ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Burns recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards Burns Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.