Saturday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (72-50) squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers (66-57) at 4:05 PM (on August 19). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-4) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (9-8) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Rangers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

This season, the Rangers have won 50 out of the 80 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.

Texas is 38-22 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 699 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 1-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The previous 10 Brewers games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have been victorious in 26, or 46.4%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 16-21 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (525 total runs).

The Brewers have pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 13 @ Giants L 3-2 Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb August 14 Angels W 12-0 Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval August 15 Angels W 7-3 Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito August 16 Angels L 2-0 Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers August 18 Brewers L 9-8 Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Woodruff August 19 Brewers - Dane Dunning vs Freddy Peralta August 20 Brewers - Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser August 21 @ Diamondbacks - Jordan Montgomery vs Ryne Nelson August 22 @ Diamondbacks - Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen August 24 @ Twins - Andrew Heaney vs Pablo Lopez August 25 @ Twins - Dane Dunning vs Sonny Gray

Brewers Schedule