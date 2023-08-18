Sportsbooks have listed player props for Gleyber Torres and others when the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bello Stats

Brayan Bello (8-7) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 21st start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 20 starts this season.

Bello has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Aug. 12 4.2 9 4 4 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 6.2 6 1 1 2 2 at Mariners Aug. 1 6.0 8 4 4 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 26 6.0 4 3 3 4 2 at Athletics Jul. 19 4.0 5 6 6 3 2

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Torres Stats

Torres has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 49 RBI (120 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .265/.331/.433 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 3 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has collected 65 hits with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .281/.415/.615 slash line on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

