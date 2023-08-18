Spencer Strider and Alex Cobb are the projected starters when the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants face off on Friday at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 232 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves have a league-best .274 batting average.

Atlanta has the top offense in MLB play, scoring 5.9 runs per game (702 total runs).

The Braves have a league-high .345 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.278).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 217 strikeouts through 139 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Strider is trying to record his 15th quality start of the year in this game.

Strider will try to collect his 23rd outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets L 7-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees W 11-3 Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants - Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants - Home Max Fried - 8/21/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets - Home Spencer Strider José Quintana

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.