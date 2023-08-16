The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley will hit the field against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge at Truist Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 231 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .503 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 456 extra-base hits.

The Braves have an MLB-high .275 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (700 total, 5.9 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .346 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest average in MLB.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.284).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Charlie Morton (11-10) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.71 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering three hits.

Morton has nine quality starts this year.

Morton will try to collect his 21st outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Mets W 21-3 Away Allan Winans Denyi Reyes 8/12/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets L 7-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees W 11-3 Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees - Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants - Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants - Home Max Fried - 8/21/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/22/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton José Quintana

