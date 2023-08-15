The Atlanta Braves (76-42) will look to Ronald Acuna Jr. when they host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (60-59) at Truist Park on Tuesday, August 15. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+180). A 10.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Braves vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (8-4, 3.64 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (2-7, 8.06 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Yankees game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-225) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 105 games this season and won 68 (64.8%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 22-9 record (winning 71% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 6-4 across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The Yankees have won in 15, or 38.5%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Braves vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Austin Riley 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+110) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.