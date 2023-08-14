Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.442 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of .995, fueled by an OBP of .421 to go with a slugging percentage of .574. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- In 76.1% of his games this season (89 of 117), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 51 of those games (43.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 24 games this season (20.5%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 40.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.
- In 63.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 26 games with multiple runs (22.2%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.341
|AVG
|.333
|.438
|OBP
|.407
|.590
|SLG
|.560
|29
|XBH
|28
|12
|HR
|14
|34
|RBI
|37
|34/37
|K/BB
|33/26
|26
|SB
|29
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Schmidt (8-6 with a 4.23 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.23 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
