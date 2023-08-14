Monday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (75-42) against the New York Yankees (60-58) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on August 14.

The Braves will give the ball to Max Fried (3-1, 2.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (8-6, 4.23 ERA).

Braves vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Braves have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 104 times this season and won 67, or 64.4%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 24 of its 34 games, or 70.6%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 684 runs scored this season.

The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

