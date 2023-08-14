Austin Riley -- hitting .326 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on August 14 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .282 with 24 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 41 walks.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 83 of 117 games this season (70.9%) Riley has picked up a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (34.2%).

He has homered in 22.2% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has driven home a run in 46 games this year (39.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 63 games this year (53.8%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 60 .311 AVG .256 .371 OBP .314 .577 SLG .463 30 XBH 23 14 HR 14 38 RBI 39 57/21 K/BB 63/20 1 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings