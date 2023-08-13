As of December 31 the Carolina Panthers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, rank them 23rd in the league.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Panthers games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

While Carolina ranked 22nd in total defense with 350.2 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).

The Panthers went 5-4 at home last season, but they won just two games on the road.

As favorites, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders ran for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

In 17 games with the Saints, Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (168.9 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, hauling in 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

On the ground, Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns and accumulated 466 yards (27.4 per game).

On defense last year, Frankie Luvu helped set the tone with one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +8000 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3500 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2500 8 October 29 Texans - +20000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1500 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +8000 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +15000

