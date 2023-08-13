The Washington Mystics (13-16) will try to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago Sky (12-17) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. The game airs on ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Sky

Washington records 80.8 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 83.7 Chicago allows.

This season, Washington has a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% lower than the 45.7% of shots Chicago's opponents have hit.

In games the Mystics shoot better than 45.7% from the field, they are 6-5 overall.

Washington shoots 32.5% from deep, 1.6% lower than the 34.1% Chicago allows to opponents.

The Mystics have a 6-6 record when the team makes more than 34.1% of their three-point shots.

Washington and Chicago rebound at about the same rate, with Washington averaging 0.9 fewer rebounds per game.

Mystics Recent Performance

On offense, the Mystics have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 79.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 80.8 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Washington has been less stingy on defense as of late, giving up 88.6 points per game during its last 10 outings compared to the 82.1 points per game its opponents average in the 2023 season.

During their last 10 outings, the Mystics are making 0.3 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (7.6 compared to 7.3 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from beyond the arc in that span (32.6% compared to 32.5% season-long).

Mystics Injuries