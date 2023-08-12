Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Denyi Reyes on the hill, on August 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna has an OPS of 1.000, fueled by an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .580. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
  • In 76.3% of his 114 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 49 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (24 of 114), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 40.4% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • He has scored at least once 71 times this year (62.3%), including 25 games with multiple runs (21.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 56
.341 AVG .333
.438 OBP .404
.590 SLG .571
29 XBH 28
12 HR 14
34 RBI 36
34/37 K/BB 31/23
26 SB 27

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (141 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Reyes gets the call to start for the Mets, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.