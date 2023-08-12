Cal Raleigh carries a two-game homer streak into the Seattle Mariners' (63-52) game versus the Baltimore Orioles (71-45) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday, at T-Mobile Park.

The Orioles will look to Cole Irvin (1-3) versus the Mariners and George Kirby (10-8).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Irvin - BAL (1-3, 5.44 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.32 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Irvin

The Orioles' Irvin (1-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the New York Mets without allowing a hit.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 5.44 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .279.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Irvin has made three starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 3 frames when he pitches.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to four.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (10-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 23rd of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

During 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.32 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing batters.

Kirby is looking to record his 17th quality start of the season.

Kirby will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 22 outings this season.

The 25-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 15th, 1.047 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.

George Kirby vs. Orioles

The opposing Orioles offense has a collective .252 batting average, and is 15th in the league with 984 total hits and eighth in MLB action with 569 runs scored. They have the ninth-ranked slugging percentage (.422) and are 17th in all of MLB with 135 home runs.

In 6 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Orioles this season, Kirby has a 2.84 ERA and a 1.105 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .250.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.