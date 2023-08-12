The field for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open in Surrey, GBR at Walton Heath Golf Club includes Leona Maguire. The competition takes place from August 10-12.

Looking to place a wager on Maguire at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Leona Maguire Insights

Maguire has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score six times and a top-10 score nine times in her last 20 rounds.

Maguire has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in nine of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In her past five events, Maguire has one win and two top-10 finishes.

Maguire has finished within three shots of the leader in two of her past five events. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Maguire has made the cut five times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 20 -7 276 1 17 2 8 $1.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,881 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Maguire has played in the past year has been 317 yards shorter than the 6,881 yards Walton Heath Golf Club will be at for this event.

Maguire's Last Time Out

Maguire was in the 50th percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.10 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship ranked in the 62nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

Maguire shot better than 67% of the competitors at the Amundi Evian Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Maguire fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the field averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Maguire carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.6).

Maguire carded more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 4.2 on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship.

In that last competition, Maguire's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.6).

Maguire ended the Amundi Evian Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Maguire had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.5.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Maguire Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.