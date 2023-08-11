Rangers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 11
Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (68-47) versus the San Francisco Giants (62-53) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET on August 11.
The Rangers will look to Jon Gray (7-5) versus the Giants and Scott Alexander (6-2).
Rangers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers are 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 75 times and won 47, or 62.7%, of those games.
- Texas is 47-28 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Texas has scored the most runs (659) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
Giants Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Giants have been favored twice and lost each contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.
- The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (53.3%) in those games.
- This year, San Francisco has won 17 of 34 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- San Francisco scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (509 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Giants have the eighth-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 5
|Marlins
|W 9-8
|Jon Gray vs George Soriano
|August 6
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Andrew Heaney vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 7
|@ Athletics
|W 5-3
|Dane Dunning vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 8
|@ Athletics
|W 6-1
|Max Scherzer vs JP Sears
|August 9
|@ Athletics
|L 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Austin Pruitt
|August 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Jon Gray vs Scott Alexander
|August 12
|@ Giants
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Alex Cobb
|August 13
|@ Giants
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb
|August 14
|Angels
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 15
|Angels
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito
|August 16
|Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Shohei Ohtani
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 5
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Ross Stripling vs Paul Blackburn
|August 6
|@ Athletics
|L 8-6
|Alex Cobb vs Luis Medina
|August 7
|@ Angels
|W 8-3
|Logan Webb vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 8
|@ Angels
|L 7-5
|Scott Alexander vs Lucas Giolito
|August 9
|@ Angels
|L 4-1
|Ryan Walker vs -
|August 11
|Rangers
|-
|Scott Alexander vs Jon Gray
|August 12
|Rangers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Andrew Heaney
|August 13
|Rangers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Dane Dunning
|August 14
|Rays
|-
|Logan Webb vs TBA
|August 15
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs Zack Littell
|August 16
|Rays
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Aaron Civale
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.