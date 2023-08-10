Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.