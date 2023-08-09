Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .238 with 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 37 walks.
- He ranks 116th in batting average, 104th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Ozuna is batting .313 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 64.2% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.9% of them.
- In 22.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has an RBI in 32 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38 of 95 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.249
|AVG
|.226
|.322
|OBP
|.303
|.508
|SLG
|.434
|21
|XBH
|13
|13
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|23
|47/20
|K/BB
|44/17
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 124 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will send Priester (2-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with an 8.69 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.69, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
