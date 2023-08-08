Brittney Sykes and the Washington Mystics (13-14) square off against Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (7-20) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday, August 8 at 10:00 PM ET.

Phoenix suffered defeat by a final score of 97-91 in its last game against Seattle. Leading the way on offense for the Mercury was Diana Taurasi, who finished with 22 points. Griner posted 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. Led by Tianna Hawkins (23 PTS, 69.2 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) and Sykes (17 PTS, 6 AST, 45.5 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT), Washington ended its last matchup losing 91-83 against Los Angeles.

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mercury (-140 to win)

Mercury (-140 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+115 to win)

Mystics (+115 to win) What's the spread?: Mercury (-2.5)

Mercury (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 157.5

157.5 When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mystics Season Stats

In 2023, the Mystics are seventh in the WNBA on offense (80.8 points scored per game) and third-best defensively (80.6 points allowed).

Washington is the third-worst team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (32.2) and worst in rebounds allowed (36.3).

The Mystics are third-worst in the WNBA in assists (18.6 per game) in 2023.

Washington is the third-best team in the league in turnovers per game (12.5) and best in turnovers forced (15.2).

In 2023, the Mystics are fifth in the league in 3-point makes (7.1 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (32.4%).

Defensively, Washington is seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.5. It is sixth in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.3%.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

At home the Mystics are better offensively, putting up 84.7 points per game, compared to 76.5 on the road. They're also better defensively, giving up 79.9 points per game at home, and 81.3 on the road.

At home, Washington pulls down 32.1 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than away (32.4). The team gives up 35.5 rebounds per game at home, 1.6 fewer than away (37.1).

The Mystics average 1.5 more assists per game at home (19.3) than away (17.8).

Washington commits fewer turnovers per game at home (11.9) than on the road (13.2), and it forces more at home (15.4) than on the road (15).

The Mystics make more 3-pointers per game at home (7.9) than away (6.3), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than away (29.5%).

At home Washington concedes 8.3 treys per game, 1.6 more than away (6.7). The team allows 35.4% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 2.3% higher than on the road (33.1%).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have won one of the eight games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Mystics have won one of their eight games when they're the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Washington has covered the spread 12 times in 26 games.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more, Washington is 4-4 against the spread.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mystics have a 46.5% chance to win.

